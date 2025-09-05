PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL is Nixon Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nixon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 8.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.46 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

