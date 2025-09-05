Solitario Resources Corp. $XPL Shares Sold by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,109 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.35% of Solitario Resources worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Solitario Resources by 54.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Solitario Resources by 27.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 470,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Solitario Resources in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.20.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.47. Solitario Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Solitario Resources Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

