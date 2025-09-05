Granahan Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,397 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Onto Innovation by 48.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,700,000 after acquiring an additional 421,165 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $71,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Onto Innovation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Onto Innovation by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,798 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $102.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.