Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 359,876 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 814,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,876 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $24,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. CIBC lowered Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $33.22.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.85%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

