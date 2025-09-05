Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 662 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,241,000 after purchasing an additional 403,418 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 37.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 261,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 219,637 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 180,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of TNL opened at $63.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $63.52.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $7,785,842.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 118,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,998.08. This trade represents a 51.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $6,911,462.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,328.49. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.