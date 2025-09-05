Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 663 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $384,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8%

CORT opened at $69.37 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $159,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,433.69. This represents a 72.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,215 shares of company stock worth $17,017,051 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.