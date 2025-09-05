Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $27.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.2857.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $891,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. This represents a 33.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Schneider National by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

