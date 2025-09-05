Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,434 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,918,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,038,056. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

