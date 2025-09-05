New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Acquires Shares of 225,027 Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned 0.08% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,795,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,794,000 after purchasing an additional 164,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,869,000 after buying an additional 2,926,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Exelixis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,725,000 after buying an additional 1,596,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $123,310,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.1%

EXEL opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Exelixis’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

