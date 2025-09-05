New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $16.83 Million Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 11,271.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,034 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned 0.56% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,952.50. This represents a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,214,678.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,016.90. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,877 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

