218,228 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Bought by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of YETI by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,643 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,601 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $51,090,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 780.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,752,000 after buying an additional 1,280,622 shares during the period.
YETI Price Performance
YETI opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
