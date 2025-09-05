Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE Shares Acquired by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3,732.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 671,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,734 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $25,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 36.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Buckle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $890,114.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,034,478.08. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,746.02. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,125. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $60.47.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

