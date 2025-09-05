New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 247,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,604,000. TopBuild accounts for 0.3% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in TopBuild by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total transaction of $590,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $430.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $445.74.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.