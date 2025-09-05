197,313 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Purchased by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 197,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 190.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $75.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

