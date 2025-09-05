Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Takes Position in 3M Company $MMM

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,020,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,127,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,339,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of 3M by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,030,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,471,000 after buying an additional 519,302 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,471,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,289,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 2.2%

MMM opened at $155.42 on Friday. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.64.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

