194,000 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX Purchased by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 113.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $2,206,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 53.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,795,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after buying an additional 2,358,294 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Garrett Motion by 296.5% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 253,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,128,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,668,524. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $110,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,740,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,166,781.63. This trade represents a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,907,224 shares of company stock valued at $157,275,679. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.6%

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

Shares of GTX stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

