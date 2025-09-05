Stryker Corporation $SYK Stake Lessened by Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 194,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,530,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 66.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $511,152,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 12.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Up 1.5%

SYK stock opened at $394.31 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.