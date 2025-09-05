VanEck Vietnam ETF $VNM Holdings Raised by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,219 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned about 1.41% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 375.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 12,160.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Get VanEck Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Up 65.0%

Shares of VNM stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $569.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91.

About VanEck Vietnam ETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.