National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $10.24 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 6.7% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1,899.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 321,402 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.