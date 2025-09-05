New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Acquires Shares of 202,863 Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 202,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,554,000. Powell Industries accounts for approximately 0.2% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Powell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $58,692,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,984,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 22,009.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 102,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 101,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $16,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, Director John Birchall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $780,090.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,201. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,895. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock worth $4,354,845. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Up 5.3%

POWL stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.08. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.43%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

