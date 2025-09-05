iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF Shares Bought by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USXF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

