iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF Shares Bought by National Wealth Management Group LLC

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2025

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFFree Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USXF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,847 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

