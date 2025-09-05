National Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

National Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 957,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 354,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 76.9% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.