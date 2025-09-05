Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Position Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,350 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $56,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,180 shares of company stock worth $1,365,740 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $349.33 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.36 and its 200-day moving average is $298.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

