Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $104.07 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.14% of Republic Services worth $104,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $234.01 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.60 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.