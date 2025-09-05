National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.35 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

