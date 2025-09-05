Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 2,880 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,866,000 after acquiring an additional 312,746 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $153.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

