Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $821,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:SHW opened at $366.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

