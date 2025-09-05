Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 121.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $767.93 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $780.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $829.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

