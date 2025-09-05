World Surveillance Group (OTCMKTS:WSGI) and Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Head-To-Head Survey

World Surveillance Group (OTCMKTS:WSGI – Get Free Report) and Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares World Surveillance Group and Array Digital Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Surveillance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Array Digital Infrastructure $3.77 billion 1.20 -$39.00 million ($0.30) -175.73

Institutional and Insider Ownership

World Surveillance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Array Digital Infrastructure.

18.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Array Digital Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for World Surveillance Group and Array Digital Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Surveillance Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Array Digital Infrastructure 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given World Surveillance Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe World Surveillance Group is more favorable than Array Digital Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares World Surveillance Group and Array Digital Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Surveillance Group N/A N/A N/A Array Digital Infrastructure -0.68% 1.67% 0.74%

Summary

Array Digital Infrastructure beats World Surveillance Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Surveillance Group

World Surveillance Group Inc. designs autonomous lighter-than-air (LTA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Company provides various services through its LTA platforms. It is focused on providing services to both the government and commercial sectors on a global scale. It designs and builds specialized airships capable of carrying various payloads and transmitting wireless communications. Its product lines include aerial vehicles focused on providing wireless communications from various altitudes. Its products include Argus One, Stratellite and GTCTrack. The Company, through its subsidiary, Global Telesat Corp. (GTC), provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to the United States Government, defense industry and commercial users. The Company develops and provides an integrated suite of aerospace communications products and services. Its products also include low, mid and high altitude vehicles with various payload capacities for assorted durations.

About Array Digital Infrastructure

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers with 5.0 million connections, including 4.4 million postpaid, 0.5 million prepaid, and 0.1 million reseller and other connections in 21 states. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, third-party national retailers, and independent agents, as well as e-commerce and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

