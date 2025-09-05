Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 330.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,740 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $38,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Certior Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Medtronic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.81 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.