Comparing Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bae Systems and Ducommun”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bae Systems $28.48 billion 2.53 $2.50 billion N/A N/A Ducommun $786.55 million 1.74 $31.50 million $2.63 34.78

Profitability

Bae Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun.

This table compares Bae Systems and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bae Systems N/A N/A N/A Ducommun 5.03% 7.61% 4.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bae Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Ducommun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bae Systems and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bae Systems 1 1 3 0 2.40 Ducommun 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ducommun has a consensus target price of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Ducommun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than Bae Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Bae Systems has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ducommun beats Bae Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bae Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to protect nations, businesses, and citizens. The Platforms & Services segment manufactures, and upgrades combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides naval ship repair services and the management of government-owned ammunition plants. The Air segment develops future combat air systems and falconworks. The Maritime segment provides maritime and land activities, including submarine, ship build, and support programmes. BAE Systems plc was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Camberley, the United Kingdom.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. The segment also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; aerodynamic systems; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

