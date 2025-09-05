Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reading International and Bluegreen Vacations”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reading International $210.53 million 0.16 -$35.30 million ($0.74) -2.02 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Reading International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reading International -7.54% -632.66% -3.58% Bluegreen Vacations N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Reading International and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.7% of Reading International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Reading International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Reading International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas. This segment operates its cinema exhibition businesses under the Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres, Angelika Film Center, State Cinema by Angelika, Angelika Anywhere, Event Cinemas, and Rialto Cinemas brands. The Real Estate segment develops, rents, or licenses retail, commercial, and live theater assets. Reading International, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

