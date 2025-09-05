USA Compression Partners, LP $USAC Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141,556 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $125,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,360,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.40. USA Compression Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners, LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.43%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

