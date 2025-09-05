Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $113,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 464,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,056,000 after purchasing an additional 359,389 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 428,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 312,928 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3,793.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 148,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,269,000 after purchasing an additional 144,470 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.76.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $252.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.92. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $236.67 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

