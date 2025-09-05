Nixon Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Nixon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,557 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group comprises approximately 4.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MDU Resources Group worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In other news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 339,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,445.96. The trade was a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $16.23 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

