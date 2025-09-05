Millennium Management LLC Has $187.73 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 447,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,973 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $187,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $236.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $584.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

