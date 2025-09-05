MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $152.34 Million Stock Position in NexGen Energy $NXE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,992,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026,263 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 5.97% of NexGen Energy worth $152,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 288,102 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Desjardins started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NXE opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.47.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

