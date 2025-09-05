MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $195.06 Million Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,788 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $195,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $53,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.62% and a negative return on equity of 503.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.24%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

