MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 826,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,678 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $210,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $375.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.