MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,463,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166,369 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 2.34% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $329,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,599,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,144,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,894,000 after buying an additional 1,524,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,659,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after buying an additional 645,001 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $10,500,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after buying an additional 466,991 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

