Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,719 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Parker-Hannifin worth $281,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $756.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $729.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $773.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

