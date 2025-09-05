Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,735 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Infusive Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,735 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.9% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $75.38 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

