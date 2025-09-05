JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.63% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,587,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.4%

BATS:JMUB opened at $49.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.