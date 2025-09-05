Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $16.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 132.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $81.07.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

