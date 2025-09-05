MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 457,045 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.9% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $375,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,384,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Promethium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 56,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.04%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

