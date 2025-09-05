Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.64% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $20,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,416,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,304,000 after purchasing an additional 452,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,827,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,987,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,528,000 after acquiring an additional 618,879 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,110,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,679,000 after acquiring an additional 491,135 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100,626 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

