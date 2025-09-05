Insight Holdings Group LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. Workday accounts for 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $231.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. The trade was a 80.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

