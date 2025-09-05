DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 321,520 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell’s Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of CPB opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.05. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.00.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

