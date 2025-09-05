Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 20.3%

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $707.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $306.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.31 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 219,918 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,050.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 173,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 158,570 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,615,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100,832 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

