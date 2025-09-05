Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $495.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.05%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.10 million, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Quanex Building Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

